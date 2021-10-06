BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News is your Local Election Headquarters.

It’s a job that only takes two days, but it’s one of the most important jobs you’ll ever do.

The Belmont County Election Board needs poll workers for the upcoming November election

Believe it or not, early voting in Ohio started on Tuesday, so we’re actually in the midst of election season and they don’t have enough poll workers for Election Day.

It involves a few hours of training and the pay is surprisingly good.

On Election Day it involves one long day of work that starts early in the morning.

You serve the polls at 5:30 on on Election Day until the polls close. Whenever you’re there, you’re at the front lines of democracy there and you’re there to ensure that the election process is accurate. You check voters in. You give them the proper ballots and just about anything, as far as that goes on Election Day. kamron chervenak, Belmont County Election Board

Precinct election officials get paid $133 for working on Election Day. Now, they also get an additional $125 for coming to a three-hour training class prior to the election, which goes over everything they need to know about working on Election Day. Aaron Moore, Director, Belmont County Election Board

They also pay extra for mileage if you end up working in a place that’s not your home precinct.

There are 70 precincts in Belmont County, and each one needs four poll workers.

They also train alternates in case any poll workers call off on Election Day.

For more information, call (740) 526-0188.