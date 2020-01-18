Capito files for reelection, faces potential race with Ojeda

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has filed for reelection and set up a possible 2020 showdown with former presidential candidate Richard Ojeda in West Virginia.

The Republican Capito announced she was running last year but officially submitted her reelection paperwork with the secretary of state on Friday.

Capito served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected as a U.S. senator in 2014.

Her move tees up a race between her and Ojeda, a Democrat who resigned a seat in the state Senate last year to mount a long-shot bid for the presidency, but quit about two months into the race.

