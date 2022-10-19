GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area?

In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them.

On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council.

Anyone running in a race in the Northern Panhandle counties can come and present their platform to the public.

Most of us don’t get the opportunity to have conversations with the people that are running in office to represent us, so it’s important for us to have an event like this. The candidates also get excited about an event like this because they look forward to talking to people in the community and hearing what their feelings are. Jeremy Harrison, Northern Panhandle Veterans Council

Meet the Candidates is next Wednesday, October 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Ruttenbucks in Glen Dale.

Anyone running for office in the Northern Panhandle who wants to attend can call the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council in the Helping Heroes office at 304-232-0114 or message the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council Facebook page for more information.