Early in-person voting kicks off for Massachusetts primary election

MASSACHUSETTS (CNN) With early voting now underway in Massachusetts, voters must take all coronavirus-related precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.

A line of voters was waiting when they opened the door for early voting at a community center in West Roxbury.

Inside, poll workers greeted voters with a squirt of hand sanitizer then sent them into the gym where every other poll booth was taped off.

Voter John Reimas said, “I had no problem. they made it really hassle-free and really went overboard to make it feel like everything was being sanitized.”

One poll worker wiped down each booth after each voter and sprayed disinfectant in the air.

A few voters licked their ballot envelopes, even though poll workers tried to remind them not to. The poll workers were ready with glue sticks, though.

While not required, voters at this polling station have the option of having their ID scanned which elections officials say speeds up the process.

Voter John Reimas said, “I like the fact that they took my license, which is unique.”

There is also a ballot box at the front door for people who ordered a vote-by-mail ballot but want to drop it off in person.

Lisa Collins, a voter, said, “I just heard about some concerns with the USPS and everything that’s going on with the postal service. So figured this way, my ballot would get in on time, get counted, and elections are important. So I wanted to make sure my vote got counted.”