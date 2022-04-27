Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – We may be more than six months away from the midterms, but 2022 elections have already started in West Virginia.

Early voting began today for the May 10th primary, with more than 100 ballots cast in Ohio County alone.

Coordinator Toni Chieffalo says there was even a line first thing in the morning at the courthouse.

Some of the seats up for election this time around include the board of education and nominee for U.S. representative.

You don’t need a reason to cast your vote early—you just need a form of ID.

You may come in and vote maybe because you have something to do on election day, or you just want to go ahead and have it done, you don’t have to have a reason, you can just come in here. Toni Chieffalo, Ohio County Elections Coordinator

She says so far this cycle has been much easier than the 2020 elections.

The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through May 7th except Sunday.