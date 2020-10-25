Boat parades, road rallies buoy Trump and his supporters

FILE-This Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo shows a Trump masked boat rider waving to those on the Hwy 421 bridge during the South Holston Trump Boat Parade in Bristol, Tenn. Grassroots supporters for President Donald Trump have organized hundreds of boat, car and tractor parades across the nation to generate enthusiasm for his re-election campaign. Campaign strategists and analysts say the parades are a reflection of the president’s populist appeal, but they have varying thoughts on whether they will impact the outcome. (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)



By JOHN SEEWER Associated Press



TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — You’ve probably seen them by now in this year’s presidential campaign. Boat, truck and car parades organized by President Donald Trump’s grassroots supporters have become one of the more visible images of the campaign.

Lines of cars, minivans and motorcycles decorated with Trump flags on Saturday jammed the highway circling Cincinnati.

Campaign strategists say the parades are a reflection of the Trump’s populist appeal. Some think they’re revealing a hidden enthusiasm for the president. But others dismiss the parades as simply window-dressing and say they won’t drive votes either way.