Capito releases statement on 2020 Presidential Election results; says she will respect the certified results and will congratulate nation’s new leaders, regardless of policy differences

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released the below statement regarding the 2020 presidential election results:

“Like the overwhelming majority of West Virginians, I voted to re-elect President Donald J. Trump. I am proud to have supported many of President Trump’s policies that have strengthened West Virginia’s economy and moved our country forward. Working together with President Trump and his administration, we lowered taxes, confirmed three outstanding Supreme Court Justices and hundreds of well-qualified judges, improved our trade policies to favor American workers, strengthened our border security, and reversed the Obama Administration’s job killing regulations. Those are significant achievements, and they underscore what our state’s voters clearly conveyed on November 3rd.

“Unfortunately, election results from around the country indicate that our fellow Americans chose differently. President Trump has challenged the election results in several states. While some irregularities and fraud have been found and should be punished, there is no indication that these are widespread enough to call into question the outcome of the election. I firmly believe in our electoral system and in the power of the voice of the people.

“I have been clear that President Trump—like any candidate for office—has the right to request recounts and to raise legal claims before our courts. However, at some point, the 2020 election must end. The window for legal challenges and recounts is rapidly closing as states certify their results in the coming days. If states certify the results as they currently stand, Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president and Senator Kamala Harris will be our next vice president. I will respect the certified results and will congratulate our nation’s new leaders, regardless of the policy differences I might have with them. As with any administration, I will look for common ground in the best interest of our state and our country.

“In the meantime, I believe that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris should begin receiving all appropriate briefings related to national security and COVID-19 to facilitate a smooth transfer of power in the likely event that they are to take office on January 20.”