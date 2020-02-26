Democratic candidates return to the debate stage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTRF) – Five presidential Democratic candidates will return to the stage Tuesday evening less than a week after their debate in Las Vegas.

Democratic hopeful, Tom Steyer, will also take the stage after failing to qualify for the debate in Nevada.

Former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg, will look to bounce back after his debate debut was panned by several critics.

This is the tenth overall debate ahead of the 2020 Democratic nomination.

The South Carolina Democratic debate will broadcast on WTRF-CBS Tuesday at 8 p.m. A live-stream will also be available on the 7News Facebook page.

