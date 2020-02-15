GOP candidate looks to impose term limits on Congress if elected

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A congressional candidate for Ohio District 6 has a plan to reunite both Republican and Democratic parties.

However, Kenneth Morgan III will first set his sights on imposing terms limits for Congress.

After speaking with several voters, Morgan says he believes the Republican party needs a stronger backbone.

They have no backbone when dealing with the Democrats, The Democrats — I don’t really agree with their polices. The Republicans — I agree with their policies. They are just not strong enough. Kenneth Morgan III, congressional candidate (R) – Ohio District 6

If elected, Morgan would also like to change the federal minimum of healthcare policies while decreasing online censorship.

