‘Ohio for Warren’: Steubenville learns about Democratic hopeful

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Elizabeth Warren will be in South Carolina Tuesday evening for the tenth overall Democratic debate but the presidential hopeful is bringing her campaign to the Ohio Valley.

‘Ohio for Warren’ is hosting a roundtable discussion at the Steubenville Public Library, beginning at 6 p.m.

Supporters will have an opportunity to learn about Warren and her campaign ideas.

For additional information, please contact John Russell, Warren’s Campaign Rural Outreach Coordinator for Ohio at 614-233-1433.

