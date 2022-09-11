Bellaire, OHIO (WTRF) – 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. Ohio Representative Tim Ryan is on the campaign trail ahead of the November election, and he stopped by the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union apprenticeship training facility in Bellaire earlier this week.



Ryan is advocating for the US to go all in on natural gas, but in order to do so, the country is going to need thousands of young workers for the industry to thrive. He points out that these trade jobs pay extremely well, in some cases over one hundred thousand dollars per year, along with very good benefits.



That’s a message that Ryan hopes young people will take to heart, and realize their options are wider than just going college.

“But we’ve got to get away from everybody gotta go to college and get back to shop class, understanding what kids need, and then get them into the trades, because you can have a great living, great retirement, great pension, great healthcare, and a lot of work for your entire life. And that’s why it’s important to go in on natural gas because it means jobs for young people.” Rep. Tim Ryan, (D-OH), Senate Candidate

Ryan will be facing off for Ohio’s open senate seat against Republican JD Vance in the November election. Stay with 7NEWS for continued election coverage.