A much anticipated race will have a new face in the Gem City.

Bob Bertram, Toronto’s current 1st Ward councilman has chosen not to seek re-election.

Those running are Clark Crago and Maureen Howard.

Crago lived in Toronto his whole life and has dedicated decades to first response.

He wants to focus on Infrastructure, economic growth, and continued safety services.

Howard wants to focus on safety in the community, recreation, and community development.

She raised her family in Toronto and has now lived in the Gem City for 40 years.

“It is my home. And I take pride in saying that I love the people of Toronto. They have been so good to me and my kids. We thrived within that community. And I want to see the next generation of children do the same.” Maureen Howard – (D) 1st Ward Council Candidate

“I’ve served the citizens in Toronto since 1986, and one way or another from local level committees all the way up to the state level. And with that being said, I’ve always put the focus on how can we make Toronto better?” Clark Crago – (I) 1st Ward Council Candidate

Election Day is a week from today– next Tuesday, November 7th.



Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.