United Steel Workers say Gov. Justice has forgotten them, putting vote on Gubernatorial Democratic nominee

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — United Steel Workers with Weirton local 9211 say they want a governor who cares about them and they believe that’s not governor Jim Justice. USW now endorses Gubernatorial Democratic nominee Ben Salango on the premise he will provide more jobs with better wages to the Northern Panhandle.

Salango says if Brooke County wants to see their natural gas power plant to fruition, then West Virginia needs a change up the governor… Implying Governor Jim Justice is solely concerned with the coal industry.

Justice was against it until I was in favor of it and then he flip-flopped, as he’s prone to do. But we all know that because it’s a coal fired-power plant he’s going to drop it after the elections if he wins. Ben Salango, WV Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate

We think Jim Justice has forgot about the Northern Panhandle, Two – That he’s a coal operator. If you look at his last 3 and a half years, his decisions have been mostly coal based and not based on the manufacturing jobs we have not only here but across the state. John Saunders, Staff Rep for USW

During Salango’s campaign he says he’s visited the Northern Panhandle tenfold the times of his competition… And if elected, today won’t be his last visit for the year. So, party aside — Has Governor Justice forgot about Weirton/Wheeling workers?

He’s been somewhat of a disappointment to me because he was here once when he was running and at that point, he was a democrat; he switched parties. That doesn’t mean that much to me. What means a great deal is, is he helping our membership, is he helping our retirees? Mark Glyptis, President of USW 2911

Among those in the room, Democrat Senator William Ihlenfeld said he sees Governor Justice working with only one party – But like others at the table, he believes Salango will work with both.

We’ve got to make sure we’re focusing on good pay jobs, educations, broadband, and rural health care. All over the state our hospitals are closing and we’ve got a governor who’s done nothing about it. Ben Salango, WV Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate

Now next week Salango will face off Governor Justice in a debate where the governor will have a chance to rebuttal some of these accusations thrown his way on what he has accomplished for West Virginia in the past four years.

Governor Justice has also said numerous times he supports the Brooke County Power Plant.