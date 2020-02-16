Wheeling Mayor candidate plans to make financial state clear to citizens if elected

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Chris Hamm is one of three candidates currently in the Friendly City’s mayoral race.

Hamm has a list of issues he wants to fix, but the biggest is the financial state of the city.

He says his goal is to figure out where the city sits financially and paint a clear picture for the residents.

I see so many things that maybe upset me or maybe things I think I could do better. And I was always told if you see problems or issues and you do nothing about it you become part of the problem. So I feel like I may have some solutions to help Wheeling move forward. Chris Hamm, candidate for Wheeling Mayor

Hamm also plans to focus on the deteriorating roads and dilapidated buildings throughout Wheeling.

Latest Posts: