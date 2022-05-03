Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) — Over to Belmont and Harrison counties, the races to battle it out for County Commissioner seats are heating up.

Both contenders competing in the Belmont County Commission race are familiar faces.

Vince Gianangeli is up against incumbent Jerry Echemann.

Gianangeli has 38 years of public services behind him, most recently with the Belmont County Department of Job and Family services. He says his strongest asset is his fiscal expertise.

You’ll also recognize Echemann. He’s finishing his first commissioner term and was on the air on 7News for 28 years. He was also the voice of the greyhound races at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack for a decade. His priorities in the second term include new buildings for the health department and the records department.

Meanwhile, in Harrison County, Dustin Corder is running against incumbent Don Bethel.

Bethel, who’s been a commissioner for the last three terms, says he wants to continue to focus on responsible spending and growth.

Corder says he thinks the county’s become complacent and wants to see more problem solving and more progress.

We’ll continue to watch these close races and bring you the results on 7News at 10 and 11 tonight.