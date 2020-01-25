Candidates announced for Wheeling City Council, Mayor

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling City Clerk has officially released the list of candidates running for Wheeling City Council and Mayor on the 2020 ballot.
Mayor, City of Wheeling
- Chris Hamm
- Jerry Jacobs
- Tony Domenick
- Glenn Elliott – Incumbent
Mayor Elliott officially filed for reelection on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Elliott will deliver his State of the City address on Feb. 25 at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.
1st Ward
- John Bishop
- Chad Thalman – Incumbent
2nd Ward
- Ben Seidler
- Charles Ballouz
- Joe Key
- Alex Coogan
- Ken Imer – Incumbent
3rd Ward
- Rosemary Ketchum
- Jerome “Jake” Henry
- Peggy Niebergall
- Erik Maple
4th Ward
- Jeffrey Knierim
- Crissy Clutter
- Jerry Sklavounakis
5th Ward
- Travis McKinley
- Phil Huffner
- Brandon Criswell
- Ty Thorngate – Incumbent
6th Ward
- Dave Palmer – Incumbent
Elections for Wheeling City Council and Mayor take place on May 12. Those elected will take office on July 1.
