Candidates announced for Wheeling City Council, Mayor

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling City Clerk has officially released the list of candidates running for Wheeling City Council and Mayor on the 2020 ballot.

Mayor, City of Wheeling

Chris Hamm

Jerry Jacobs

Tony Domenick

Glenn Elliott – Incumbent

Mayor Elliott officially filed for reelection on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Elliott will deliver his State of the City address on Feb. 25 at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

1st Ward

John Bishop

Chad Thalman – Incumbent

2nd Ward

Ben Seidler

Charles Ballouz

Joe Key

Alex Coogan

Ken Imer – Incumbent

3rd Ward

Rosemary Ketchum

Jerome “Jake” Henry

Peggy Niebergall

Erik Maple

4th Ward

Jeffrey Knierim

Crissy Clutter

Jerry Sklavounakis

5th Ward

Travis McKinley

Phil Huffner

Brandon Criswell

Ty Thorngate – Incumbent

6th Ward

Dave Palmer – Incumbent

Elections for Wheeling City Council and Mayor take place on May 12. Those elected will take office on July 1.

