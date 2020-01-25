Candidates announced for Wheeling City Council, Mayor

Elections Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling City Clerk has officially released the list of candidates running for Wheeling City Council and Mayor on the 2020 ballot.

Mayor, City of Wheeling

  • Chris Hamm
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Tony Domenick
  • Glenn Elliott – Incumbent

Mayor Elliott officially filed for reelection on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Elliott will deliver his State of the City address on Feb. 25 at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

1st Ward

  • John Bishop
  • Chad Thalman – Incumbent

2nd Ward

  • Ben Seidler
  • Charles Ballouz
  • Joe Key
  • Alex Coogan
  • Ken Imer – Incumbent

3rd Ward

  • Rosemary Ketchum
  • Jerome “Jake” Henry
  • Peggy Niebergall
  • Erik Maple

4th Ward

  • Jeffrey Knierim
  • Crissy Clutter
  • Jerry Sklavounakis

5th Ward

  • Travis McKinley
  • Phil Huffner
  • Brandon Criswell
  • Ty Thorngate – Incumbent

6th Ward

  • Dave Palmer – Incumbent

Elections for Wheeling City Council and Mayor take place on May 12. Those elected will take office on July 1.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter