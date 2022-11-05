OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – On the final day of early voting in Ohio County, eager residents were excited to get their vote in before the polls open on election day for many reasons.

It’s the final day for early voting in Ohio County!!🇺🇸

If you haven’t gotten out to the polls yet, make sure you cast your ballot on Tuesday, November 8th!



What advice do early voters have for those voting on Election Day? Find out tonight on @WTRF7News❗️ pic.twitter.com/HPTlbpuEFZ — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) November 5, 2022

”It is just a major convenience thing. Getting out, kind of, in the middle of the day can be a little bit tricky. I am a disabled person, so just having the ability to do this when I don’t have to juggle a couple of obligations does just make it a little bit more accessible.” Caitlin Paceli – Ohio County Early Voter

”I feel that our democracy is at stake, and I feel that every vote counts and I think that participation is the key no matter where you stand.” Karyn G. Young – Ohio County Early Voter

Ohio County Elections coordinator Toni Chieffalo says that participation in early voting has been great, and they have seen over 2,700 voters for the entire early voting period, and around 200 just in their last day.

How does this compare to years past?

”For an off-year election, I think it’s better,” assures Chieffalo.

“At the beginning of this election cycle and the beginning of early, I wasn’t sure how it was going to be, and I’ve been surprised. There has been a lot of people coming in and voting early. So, I think the interest is there.”

Voters casting their ballots on November 8 need to make sure to bring a form of identification, like a voter registration card or driver’s license.

Here are some other examples of identification that are accepted in Ohio County:

Some of the main points on this election’s ballots are the Amendments and the county races. Citizens today had some advice for future voters next week.

”Do a little bit of research ahead of time,” said one voter. “Have some idea of what you’re doing when you’re going into it. But I think even still, just show up. Just turn out. Just show up.”

If you didn’t get the chance to come out and early vote, you will want to make sure you get to the polls on Tuesday, November 8.

The entire 7News team will be providing live election coverage that entire evening, so stick with Your Local Election HQ | WTRF for updates.