Election Day is set for tomorrow in many cities in W.Va.

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF) 7NEWS is your local election headquarters…. 

Election Day is set for tomorrow, June 8, in cities and towns across West Virginia. 

Locally, municipal elections will be held in many towns.

AREA MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS:

WEST LIBERTY, FOLLANSBEE, VALLEY GROVE, BETHANY, WELLSBURG, WINDSOR HEIGHTS

In Follansbee, the contested races include Mayor and Council seats. West Liberty and Valley Grove will also have a few council races while Windsor Heights will have a mayoral race as well. 

