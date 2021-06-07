Election Day is set for tomorrow in many cities in W.Va.

(WTRF) - School is out for the summer. While there are plenty of perks to summer vacation, health officials worry it may slow the COVID-19 vaccination rate among the student population.

As the age of vaccine trials lowers and we come closer to the doses being available to everyone, how does West Virginia rank in vaccinating the younger population?

Experts say West Virginia's population is split in two; those who couldn't wait to get their doses and those who are still hesitant. For the second group, especially the younger residents, more options becoming available could mean more doses distributed.