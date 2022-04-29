HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

There are three renewal tax levies on the ballot in Harrison County.

One for providing and maintaining services for senior citizens by the Harrison County Council on Aging, another for maintenance and operation of the County Home, and lastly one for Police Protection.

Commissioner Paul Coffland stresses these are not new tax levies and no additional moneys are being asked.

He says these levies help with so much in the county.. especially with all the new growth in the county, starting with the new jail.

“The county is going to have to contribute once it’s built from the general fund it makes those levy funds double important because that’s money that is not coming out. They’re all hugely beneficial to the county.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

Ohio’s Primary Election is this coming Tuesday, May 3rd.