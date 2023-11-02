OHIO (WTRF) – With Election Day quickly approaching, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is making sure that the boards of elections all throughout the Buckeye State are ready for November 7th.

He says that as long as you are a registered voter, all you need to bring to your polling location is a valid form of ID.

Early voting continues through this weekend, and absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, or physically handed to the Board of Elections by the time the polls close at 7:30pm on Election Night.

LaRose says voters are deciding not only on two major statewide issues but making local decisions as well.

”I encourage people, really do your homework about races like school board and city council. These really matter. I know obviously we focus on the presidential election every four years. But what matters more than who lives in the White House, and as a soldier, trust me, I understand. It really matters who the commander in chief is. But what probably matters more in your day-to-day life is not who lives at the White House, but who works at the schoolhouse and the courthouse. These are the decisions that we make this year. And so, these local elections are vital and important for your community. In addition to the statewide issues that are on the ballot here in Ohio.” Frank LaRose – Ohio Secretary of State

They are still looking for poll workers in certain counties.

Even if your county is already full, they do recruit a backup force that gets trained to be ready to step in at any moment.

If you’re interested in being a poll worker for this November’s election or for next spring’s primary, you can sign up at ohio.gov.