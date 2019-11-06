Marijuana Ordinance fails in Adena

Elections Local

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) – The main focus on general election night in Adena was the proposed Marijuana Ordinance.

The measure ultimately failed by five votes.

The ordinance would have lowered the penalty for misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

