Marijuana Ordinance fails in Adena

ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) – The main focus on general election night in Adena was the proposed Marijuana Ordinance.
The measure ultimately failed by five votes.
The ordinance would have lowered the penalty for misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
