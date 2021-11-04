Mayor-elect outlines his priorities to clean up the village

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

Ed Marling was a write-in candidate who did the nearly impossible—he won.

He’s no stranger to public service.

He was a mayor for ten years and councilman for another ten years in Shadyside.

Now a Bellaire resident for the past seven years, Marling threw his hat in the ring late in the race, and emerged victorious.

One of his priorities is removing dilapidated houses and buildings.

“I think there are 37 that need to be torn down now, not four or five years from now,” said Marling. “Get hold of some money and get these things down now. Sell the lots off or whatever and let the neighbors buy them and expand their properties and help beautify it a little bit.)

He says he agreed to run for mayor after he was approached by several business people.

His other priorities include repairing the streets, forming neighborhood watch groups to combat crime and forming a park district.