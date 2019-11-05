Mayor races heating up in Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Matins Ferry and St. Clairsville could be seeing some changes up top following general elections Tuesday evening.

Mayor races in both cities have been getting a lot attention in the weeks leading up to the vote.

St. Clairsville is currently facing controversy about whether to privatize their water system.

Bill Brooks and Kathryn Thalman, both members on the water committee, will run against incumbent Terry Pugh.

A fourth candidate in Tim Porter appears on the ballot but he withdrew from the races weeks ago.

John Davies challenges incumbent Mayor Bob Krajnyak in Martins Ferry.

Davies is a former Public Works Director and councilman in the city.

