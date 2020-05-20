Mayoral candidate Chris Hamm paints vision for City of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The race for mayor in Wheeling is heating up with elections right around the corner.
Candidate Chris Hamm says his vision for the City of Wheeling is clear and concise: listen to the people.
If you don’t listen to the people, then you run a government that is basically run by one person—the mayor and the rest just counsel and if you’re not listening to the people, then you can make a lot of decisions that are introverted. I’ll call them self-inflicted wounds at times.Chris Hamm, Wheeling mayor candidate
Hamm has already outlined a list of objectives that includes improving infrastructure and financial transparency. He says he wants to make the Friendly City a better and safer environment.
West Virginia elections will take place Tuesday, June 9.
