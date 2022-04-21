OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-7News is your local election headquarters…. If you’d like to get-to-know the candidates running for Ohio County Board of Education, listen up!

5 candidates are vying for 3 seats. Those include Andy Garber, Jessica Powers, and Darrin Cox, as well as incumbents David Croft and Molly Aderholt.

All candidates will be at a forum put on by the Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register on April 28th. WTRF is proud to be a partner on this event.

Moderator John McCabe encourages anyone who lives in Ohio County to vote.

“Again, I can’t stress enough. These are the races that really are most important at a local level. The folks that get elected on May 10th… every day the decisions they make will impact people in Ohio County.” John McCabe, Moderator

You could learn more about the candidates at the Highlands Event Center on April 28th. The forum is from 6:30 to 8 pm.

But if you can’t make it in-person, 7 News is a partner in this event, so you can live stream the event on WTRF.com.

7news anchor Steve Moore will be asking the candidates the questions.