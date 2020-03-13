Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

Monroe County changes polling location ahead primary voting

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – In light of the coronavirus outbreak and concerns, Monroe County Board of Elections have announced that primary voting will no longer take place at the Monroe County Achievement Center (MACO) on Tuesday.

The Brown Community Center at 100 Creamery Street in Woodsfield has been set as the new polling location for Monroe County.

Any questions regarding voting can be directed to the Monroe County Board of Elections at 740-472-0929 or visit their website.

