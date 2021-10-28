OR and W Fire District places 3 mill operating levy on the November 2 ballot for staffing

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The OR and W Fire District in Shadyside (formerly Shadyside Fire Dept.) is aware of a problem that’s been present for quite some time–the lack of firefighters and emergency medical personnel on duty.



OR and W Fire District says that the reason for this is due to staff being part-time or volunteer, meaning the staff lets the fire department know when they can work, rather than the other way around.



They’ve recently hired three full-time staff members to partially solve the problem, but they are taking things one step further by placing a 3 mill operating levy on the November 2 ballot.



If it receives a majority vote, the fire department will be able to increase its number of full-time staff from three to six.



They are asking everyone in the area to support the levy so that the fire department can better serve the community moving forward.