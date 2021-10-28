OR and W Fire District places 3 mill operating levy on the November 2 ballot for staffing

Elections Local
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The OR and W Fire District in Shadyside (formerly Shadyside Fire Dept.) is aware of a problem that’s been present for quite some time–the lack of firefighters and emergency medical personnel on duty.


OR and W Fire District says that the reason for this is due to staff being part-time or volunteer, meaning the staff lets the fire department know when they can work, rather than the other way around.


They’ve recently hired three full-time staff members to partially solve the problem, but they are taking things one step further by placing a 3 mill operating levy on the November 2 ballot.


If it receives a majority vote, the fire department will be able to increase its number of full-time staff from three to six.


They are asking everyone in the area to support the levy so that the fire department can better serve the community moving forward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter