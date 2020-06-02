Retired Brooke County teacher takes on law enforcement officer for Republican matchup for sheriff

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Brooke County Community member of over 50 years is taking on a law enforcement officer with 27 years of service for the Brooke County Sheriff Republican Primary spot.

Currently incumbent Sheriff Larry Palmer holds the position under the Democratic Party with Kevin Heck running against him, so either contender Chuck Wright or Richard Beatty will be fighting for the Republican spot, and both have a list of changes they would make, starting with improving law enforcement and community relations.

When they come on scene, show a little more compassion and not come in like gangbusters. Chuck Wright, Republican candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

Have better rapport with the community if they just focus on treating people like human beings. Richard Beatty, Republican candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

Digital Exclusive: Richard Beatty full interview

The opioid epidemic is on the radar of both candidates, with one wanting to add to the fight and one wishing for a new program all-together.

The current sheriff is doing a great job with that, but I think that more work can be done, whether it’s resources, money, manpower, whatever the case may be. Richard Beatty, Republican candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

Men and women should not go to prison. I want to open a program and I am willing to donate 17,000 square feet, And put welding booths in there. Get certified people, retired welders, whomever I can get from the community to come in and work with these young people and give them skills, teach them skills for 6 months. Chuck Wright, Republican candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

From a Brooke Highschool teacher, Weirton steel worker, citified diesel mechanic to now running for Sheriff, Wright says as a retired Brooke County teacher and business owner, you can expect multiple changes under his leadership. Starting with quicker response times.​

Being the Sheriff for Brooke County is setting the example for all the officers in Brooke County. You are the leader. I want to go on every domestic call that involved violence. I want to be there. I want to be on 24-hour call. I want to be present so that everything is documented, and that would protect the officer, along with the people involved. Chuck Wright, Republican candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

Digital Exclusive: Chuck Wright full interview

With a bachelors in psychology from Bethany, and a masters degree in counseling, Beatty has management experience, leading a group of air marshals while away from Brooke County but… ​

When the opportunity arose to come back home to my family, I went ahead and retired and came back home. Now, I thought my law-enforcement career was over… I still got the itch. Richard Beatty, Republican candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff

And in terms of dedication to Brooke County..​

I stayed here for less money. Not leaving for more money. Chuck Wright, Republican candidate running for Brooke County Sheriff