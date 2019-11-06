Ricer takes over as mayor in Woodsfield

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents in Woodsfield elected a new mayor Tuesday evening.

The race was between Councilwoman Carol Hehr and Michael Ricer.

Ricer took the race with 70 percent of the votes.

He takes over for current mayor Michael Cox.

