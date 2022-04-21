WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. State and local candidates going head-to-head in the primary elections in West Virginia made themselves known during the “Meet the Candidates” forum Thursday night.

Fourteen candidates took the floor Thursday night in Weirton. They’re running for many different offices, including US Representative, West Virginia State Senator, County Commission, Board of Education and many others.

The forum was split up in two parts. The first half introduced the candidates, and each one had the floor for 3 minutes. The second half involved a round of questions centered around economic development. The forum eventually wrapped up with questions from the public.

Organizers says it’s all to educate people, so everyone can vote.

“People have to think, not just nationally, but locally because what happens at the local level will tear up to the national level. These elections are very important because we can have our counties run amok, which makes our state run amok, which makes our federal government run amok, and in the crisis our country is in right now, November is key.” LIZABETH BALDT, CHAIRWOMAN OF HANCOCK COUNTY EXECUTIVE REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE

Remember the primary is May 10. But early voting begins April 27 through May 3.