St. Clairsville elects Thalman as new mayor

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents in St. Clairsville have elected a new mayor.

Kathryn Thalman is the apparent winner of the St Clairsville Mayor’s race. She says she’ll make the city transparent, accessible and happy again. pic.twitter.com/lKvgexW70C — DK WRIGHT (@DKWright7News) November 6, 2019

Kathryn Thalman will take over that position previously held by Terry Pugh.

Thalman and Purgh were two of four names on the ballot.

The ballot also included William Brooks and Tim Porter, who dropped out of the race weeks ago.

St. Clairsville is currently in the midst of a battle involving the privatization of the city’s water.

Many residents have spoken out against the possible water sale to Aqua Ohio.

Thalman is a member of the city’s water committee.