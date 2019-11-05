Voters could disband the Village of Smithfield

Elections Local

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – Voters across the Buckeye State are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the 2019 general elections.

Smithfield has remained a village for the last 225 years.

However, the population has taken a big hit over the years due to the loss of mining and steel jobs.

If residents approve the dissolution of the village, it will change is reportedly irreversible.

All administrative and financial responsibilities will then be passed down to Smithfield Township.

Many small towns in Ohio have disbanded over the last several years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter