WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that election season is here, there is a big need for poll workers across the region.

West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, recently met with the Ohio County election board and one topic of discussion was the need for volunteers to help run the various polling locations.

Warner is also the chief elections officer for the state and says working at the polls is a great way for voters to gain confidence in the elections.

He says that having people from the community working the polls allows for a fair and safe election.

”When you see people working the polls that you know, then the questions about security go down. If you’re participating as a poll worker or working in the polls, then you also see the process and that’s how the confidence goes up. Plus, it’s just being a good part of civic duty being a part of the election process, getting to know the people in the community.” Mac Warner – West Virginia Secretary of State. Chief Elections Officer

To become a poll worker, you can contact your local elections office or visit govotewv.com.