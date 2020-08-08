Biden says he would stop border wall construction if elected

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said “not another foot of wall” would be constructed on a southern border in the event that he is elected president.
Biden made the remarks during an interview Thursday for the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
Biden said instead, his administration would focus on “high tech capacity to deal with it and the ports of entry.”
President Trump made the construction of a 450 mile border wall with Mexico one of the cornerstones of his presidency.
- OHSAA Adjusts 2020 Football Season to be Shortened to Six Games, with all Schools Eligible for the Playoffs.
- Florida hospital loses body of newborn baby, lawsuit says
- Belmont County Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
- Free clothing giveaway today in Bellaire sponsored by Bellaire South Methodist Church
- Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist