Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Pittsburgh, condemns violence

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden says he condemns the violence and looting happening around protests across the nation.
Biden made the remark today in Pittsburgh during a campaign stop.
He also pushed back on the president’s question of who would keep America safe for the next four years, pointing to the fact that the current violence is happening while President Trump is the sitting president.
President Trump responded moments after Biden’s speech ended.
