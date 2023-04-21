FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

Follansbee City Council is putting how a vital position is chosen in the hands of its residents.

For the General Election in June, council voted to put a survey on the ballot for them to decide on whether or not to have the Chief of Police position as an elected or appointed position.

Mayor David Velegol says they just want to get the opinion of their residents as they are one of the few cities in the mountain state that has an elected police chief.

“We’re here for the city. We just recently went through that with the medical waste facility type thing. Our citizens really stood up and said we don’t want this and we listened to them on that and it’s the same thing on this. We again want to get the pulse of the city. The voice of our people are very important” Mayor David Velegol – City of Follansbee

Whatever the residents decide on the survey, it will go back to council to determine if there will be an ordinance change or not.

The General Election is slated for June 13th.