Four months to go before Election Day

(CNN) – We are now down to only four months to go before November’s General Election.

And former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in several swing states.

A recently released poll by the Marquette University Law School showed Biden leading in the battleground state of Wisconsin 49 percent to Trump’s 41 percent.

And a new Quinnipiac University poll showed the race tied in the crucial state of Ohio.

Recent polls show the majority of voters disapprove of the president’s handling of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd and of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

