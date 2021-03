ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 05: Stickers for voters after they have voted, sit on a table at a Cobb County voting location on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- On Monday, Georgia state senators voted to pass SB 241, a bill that would repeal “no-excuse” absentee voting that was passed into law in 2005.

If approved by the state House, repealing this law would limit the number of people who can vote by mail-in ballots in upcoming elections.

Georgia is one of several states to vote on changes to state voting laws this week.