Gov. Justice does not acknowledge that the election is over

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he does not acknowledge that the election is over.

“This is not a bias because of how I feel about our President,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice says he does not acknowledge the election being over is because ” we want to absolutely know that the votes that were cast were legal votes. and we want our election process to be absolutely sound. We do not want to walk away and say it was really rigged. We don’t want that in America. I hope to goodness Joe Biden doesn’t want that.”

“If Joe Biden is truly our elected President, I will support him with all of my soul, said Gov. Justice.”

Gov. Justice says we have a lot of doubt in our mind regarding the election and we need to get to the bottom of it.