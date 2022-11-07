WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Election Day quickly approaching, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made his way to Ohio County to give his final thoughts on this ballot to voters.

Justice says that he feels that this is the most important election in his entire governorship concerning his opposition to Amendment 2, which would give control of property taxes to lawmakers and eliminate taxes on business equipment and machinery.

”At the end of the day, who’s going to win and who’s going to lose?” Asked Justice.

“You know, who’s going to lose are our seniors, our youth leagues, the policemen, the firemen, all of our local control. Who’s going to win? Jim Justice. His companies are going to make millions of dollars off of this and I’m telling you, don’t do it.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice touched down at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport to propel voters into voting no on Amendment 2, but he has some other advice for those hitting the polls to have a smooth takeoff into election day.

Gov. Jim Justice has just touched down at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport to give his final thoughts before Election Day.

In his words: "Do not waste your right"



In his words: “Do not waste your right”@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/D1rOywIARp — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) November 7, 2022

“Well, get out and vote,” he said. “First and foremost, exercise your right.”

When asked what the future holds in terms of his own races, Justice says he relates to the people and is extremely patriotic but is wary about fitting in with the D.C. crowd.

Especially after President Biden’s recent comments that wind and solar are cheaper means of generating energy than coal and oil.

“If you think we can do without coal and our fossil fuels, gas, and oil in this country, or this world, you’re crazy. That’s all there is to it.” Gov. Jim Justice – (R) West Virginia

When you are heading to the polls on Election Day, there is one final message the governor wants to leave you with.

”They have got to vote no on Amendment 2,” Justice emphasized. “If they don’t vote no on Amendment 2, they are losing all their independence, all their rights, all control, and are just signing their life over to Charleston.”

Stay with 7News and wtrf.com for upcoming updates on Amendment 2.