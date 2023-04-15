MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mountain State Republican representatives and candidates from counties across the Northern Panhandle all gathered at the Moundsville Country Club for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner 2023.

Among the evening’s voices was West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair who was the featured speaker, and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to name a few.

Governor Justice told 7News that he was looking forward to discussing what is going on in the state and the nation with his peers in Marshall County.

”I love the area. Yeah, there’s no question. We’ve done lots of stuff here. I mean, lots of stuff from all the 17 bridges to what’s going on in downtown Wheeling and lots and lots of different stuff and in lots of different areas right here. The people in this area have been fabulous to me. That’s all there is to it. They’ve been really, really good and I just love them to death, and you know, it’s been a real pleasure to work with them.” Gov. Jim Justice – (R) West Virginia

The evening was an opportunity for candidates to firm up support for the November general election.

In terms of the Senate race, Governor Justice says that running is a decision he takes seriously and is one that will be the best decision he can possibly make for him and his family.

In his words, “I think I can surely do the job. We’re real close and I’ll make the decision soon.”