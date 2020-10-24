Hundreds all aboard the Tri-State Trump Train

(WTRF) — All over the Tri-State area… Trump supporters are all rallying for what they believe our country needs for the next four years.

“I feel like it’s a part of history.” David Quinlin, Ohio County Republican Executive Committee

Where there are hundreds of cars in Triadelphia, West Virginia, there’s hundreds more in Ohio and Pennsylvania… all driving by for someone they believe in.

“Let’s do what we can to make America the greatest country in the world that we have been and want to continue to be. David Quinlin, Ohio County Republican Executive Committee

“These people need to open their eyes and get out and see how they want the country to go.” John Boswell, participant

It’s second trump train the Ohio County Republican Executive Committee says they’ve done like this. David Quinlin’s a part of it.

But they weren’t alone in all this. Other Republican organizations in the Tri-State area also pulled it together.

“This is a good opportunity for enthusiastic support of the president to show how much we appreciate what a business leader, not a politician, has done for the good of America.” David Quinlin, Ohio County Republican Executive Committee

Even other participants stand by this.

“During the Obama Administration, we were treated like dirt. With Trump they take care of me. They really do.” Hershel Dutton, participant

Hershel Dutton’s talking about what Trump has done for veterans, like himself.

“I’m a veteran and I’ve had four major surgeries that the VA has paid for because of Trump’s orders, locally.” Hershel Dutton, participant

With another a couple more hours left to line up, organizers say West Virginia has already picked up close to 100 cars here.

They’ve gone from Saint Clairsville, picked up these cars in Triadelphia, and picked up more in Washington, Pennsylvania… eventually making they’re way back to Saint Clairsville.