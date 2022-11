BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Incumbent Republican Jerry Echemann has defeated Democrat challenger Jack Regis Sr. in the Belmont County commissioner race.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Belmont County Commission candidates speak out on the issues, with no political venom

Echemann, a long-time news broadcaster, is completing his first term on the commission.

Echemann pledges the health and records departments will be ‘the next big projects.”