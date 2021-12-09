Laura Wakim Chapman enters the race for WV State Senate

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local mother and lawyer has entered the race for the First District seat in the West Virginia Senate.

Laura Wakim Chapman announced her candidacy on Thursday at Table 304. She’s says she’s a supporter of businesses both big and small, and expressed support for healthcare workers, police and the court systems, as well as educators.

She’s running on a platform centered around job creation and economic development, in an attempt to try and keep more of West Virginia’s young population to stay within the Mountain State.

“With the population decline shown through the Congressional loss of our seat, it’s important to bring more economic development to the Northern Panhandle. If elected, that will be my focus.” Laura Wakim Chapman, Running for State Senate

Chapman is no stranger to public service. Her father is Chris Wakim, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who served from 2003 to 2007. She is a graduate of Mount De Chantal and West Virginia University, and lives in Wheeling with her husband and 2 children.

She’s running against incumbent Owens Brown.