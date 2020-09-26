Many in the Northern Panhandle climb aboard the “Trump Train”

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

“Sometimes you hear about the silent majority. You see a majority here, and it’s not gonna be silent today,”

That was the observation of Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State as he spoke to 7News at the Northern Panhandle “Trump Train” Parade amidst a cacophony of sounds: horns honking, big trucks motoring by and people cheering and waving.

Photos of the Weirton part of the parade courtesy of Pam Wright Kins.

It was like a tailgate party without the big game. Hundreds of cars and trucks, and even some big rigs, filled the parking lot.

But the big draw was the group’s enthusiastic support for President Trump and their desire to see him re-elected as president in November.

The parade was made up of hundreds of vehicles and began at the Hancock County GOP headquarters.

Next, it traveled to the Ohio County Airport then was scheduled to make its way down Route 2 to Marshall County at A&B Kia then down to cross the Moundsville Bridge into Ohio onto Route 7 where it was scheduled to split north and south. Some supporters were even traveling from Woodsfield along Route 7 to join the train.

“I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Warner, who was asked to be the grand marshal of the parade, riding in the lead vehicle.

“Seeing this kind of enthusiasm for the President, for the Republican Party, for people who believe in God, America, capitalism, freedoms. That’s what this party stand for,” Warner said.

The point of the event is to bring awareness to the political process and to support President Trump.

Organizers said COVID-19 has made it difficult for candidates to campaign in person, so people are being creative by getting their message across while social distancing in their cars and not stopping anywhere.

Elgine McCardle, Ohio County Republican Party Chairperson said this is the most participation she has ever seen and that this event was the largest she has seen so far.

“As they go down Route 2, they will pick up more people along the way. They keep adding and adding, so we’re losing track fast. It’s fabulous,” McCardle said.

“This is fabulous because Americans are standing up. It’s not about party anymore. It’s about American freedom,” said McCardle.

Oraganizers expected between 300 to 500 cars to get on the “Trump Train.”