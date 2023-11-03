OHIO (WTRF) — 7News had a sit down with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) to discuss Issue 1 and Issue 2 which will be on next week’s ballot.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R)

If Issue 1 passes it would make abortion in the state more accessible for people and if Issue 2 passes it would legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

DeWine said that he believes Issue 1 is “just not right for Ohio and that it would put us on the same category as California with a very open abortion policy.”

In regard to Issue 2, DeWine shared the fact that medical marijuana is already legal in Ohio and that he supports that. He said if recreational marijuana were legalized it would be a mistake for the state and believes it would increase the amount of people driving impaired.

The governor discussed the differences between both issues.

”I’ve tried to really emphasize that Issue One is in the Constitution. Issue two would become a law and the difference, obviously, between a law and in the Constitution is, let’s say Issue One passes and would go into our Constitution. I don’t think there’s been a time in Ohio history when a provision has gone into the Ohio Constitution by referendum like this.” Governor Mike DeWine – Ohio (R)

Stay with 7News for all the election updates and results throughout the day on Tuesday as we will be bringing them to you live on-air and here on our website.