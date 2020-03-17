Ohio health chief orders polls closed as a health emergency; primary election not happening Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order polls closed as part of a health emergency, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday night, effectively postponing in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary election.

DeWine added Secretary of State Frank LaRose will take that time to find a way in the courts to extend voting options.

DeWine issued the following statement:

During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus. As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.

Additionally, one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed earlier Monday seeking to postpone the primary election has filed an appeal.

Earlier Monday, a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge declined to order the postponement of Ohio’s 2020 primary election.

When issuing his ruling, Judge Richard Frye said he was reluctant, as a common pleas judge in Franklin County, to override the election date set by the Ohio legislature. He pointed to the fact that the coronavirus has been an issue of concern since January, and absentee voting has been an option for the last month.

“There are too many factors to balance in this uncharted territory to say that we ought to take it away from the legislature and elected statewide officials, and throw it to a common pleas court judge in Columbus with 12 to go to the election. So the application for a temporary restraining order is denied,” Frye said.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, DeWine recommended in-person voting be delayed until June 2 with absentee voting continuing until that day. Since the governor has no power to delay the election absent an invasion, a lawsuit was filed by another party to delay the election.

That lawsuit was filed Monday evening by Judy Brockman and Jill Reardon. Both are over the age of 65 and considered ‘vulnerable’ to the risks posed by COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an affidavit filed with the lawsuit, Reardon says she was recently treated for pancreatic cancer and suffers from a severe immune deficiency. She says if the primary election is held on March 17, she will have to forego her right to vote instead of potentially expose herself to COVID-19.

Representatives from the Ohio legislature were present during the hearing and argued that the election date is the sole responsibility of the legislature.

A representative from the Ohio Democratic party proposed an absentee voting only election with an April 28 deadline. That proposal was also rejected.

Many poll workers have told NBC4 they received text messages from, their local board of elections telling them not to report to the polls Tuesday.

The Franklin County Board of Elections issued a statement Monday evening apologizing for the confusion of the evening, telling poll workers to prepare to report.

The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas denied the request to postpone the election.Therefore poll workers should prepare to report.You are encouraged to monitor your text and email for further updates.We regret any confusion that’s been created and appreciate your patience and cooperation.

Before the action of Governor DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sent a memo to Republican members, instructing them to urge constituents to head to the polls.