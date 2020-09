(WTRF) – We are less than 60 days away from the 2020 election, and Ohio is stepping up its recruiting efforts.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is now announcing weekly updates with how many people have signed up.

Currently the Buckeye State is about four thousand 4,000 workers short of the minimum required throughout the state, and about 20,000 short of its goal.

To find out more information or sign up to be a poll worker visit voteohio.gov/defenddemocracy.