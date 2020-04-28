Ohio Primary goes all-absentee; light turnout in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The 2020 Ohio Primary is upon Buckeye State residents but this year’s election will be a first for all!

The election will consist of only absentee ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, mail-in voting has been encouraged by Belmont County officials for years.

In-person voting at the election board is still available for only three circumstances:

If you’re disabled

If you requested but did not receive an absentee ballot

Cannot receive mail at current residence

The election board will keep doors open until 7:30 p.m. Only two residents at one time will be allowed inside the building and voter stations will be six feet apart.

Masks are recommended but not required.

According to officials, only 9,000 ballots have been received in Belmont County thus far, which is a drop in turnout compared to the most recent presidential primary.

