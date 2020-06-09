Over 4,000 Absentee Ballot Voting in Marshall County

It is an unusual year for absentee ballot voting, especially in Marshall County.

According to Marshall County officials, there has been more than 4,000 absentee ballot votes in the county alone, while one thousand more are still expected. That’s an increase from their typical 300 absentee votes.

If you plan to vote in-person instead, county officials say there are new safety precautions at the polling sites this year, including requesting mask wearing, offering gloves for voting purposes, and cleaning voting machines.

All polling officials will also have gloves, masks, and shields to wear if they feel comfortable to do so.

According to county officials, all these measures are for you to feel comfortable if you’ve decide to actually go vote.

“I would urge everybody who can vote to go out and vote. It does make a difference.” Jan Pest, County Clerk of Marshall County

You can vote until 7:30 tonight.

Saint Jude Hall and all schools in Marshall County, except for John Marshall, are being used for polling sites in the county.